WHO Deeply Concerned About Surge In COVID-19 In India - Tedros

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:40 PM

WHO Deeply Concerned About Surge in COVID-19 in India - Tedros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is deeply concerned about a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"We are deeply concerned the increasing number of cases and deaths in India right now," Tedros said during a press conference.

The WHO chief added that this situation is a remanding of the danger that COVID-19 poses.

"The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what this virus can do and why we must marshal every tool against it in a comprehensive and integrated approach: public health measures, vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics," Tedros added.

Related Topics

India World

