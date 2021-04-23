WHO Deeply Concerned About Surge in COVID-19 in India - Tedros

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is deeply concerned about a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

"We are deeply concerned the increasing number of cases and deaths in India right now," Tedros said during a press conference.

The WHO chief added that this situation is a remanding of the danger that COVID-19 poses.

"The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what this virus can do and why we must marshal every tool against it in a comprehensive and integrated approach: public health measures, vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics," Tedros added.