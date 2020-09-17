UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Regional Director Concerned Over Currently Seen COVID-19 Surge In Europe

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 02:30 PM

WHO Regional Director Concerned Over Currently Seen COVID-19 Surge in Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge expressed on Thursday concerns over the COVID-19 surge in Europe, noting that weekly cases now exceeded those reported during the March peak of the pandemic, which should serve as a "wake-up call."

"We do have a very serious situation unfolding before us. Weekly cases have now exceeded those reported when the pandemic first peaked in Europe in March," Kluge said at a briefing.

"Last week, the region's weekly tally exceeded 300,000 patients. More than half of European countries have reported a greater than 10-percent increase in cases in the past two weeks.

Of those, seven countries have seen newly reported cases increase more than two-fold in the same period," Kluge added.

The WHO official noted that Europe's stringent public health measures paid off, with June COVID cases hitting all-time low.

"The September case numbers, however, should serve as a wake-up call for all of us. Although these numbers reflect more comprehensive testing, it also shows alarming rates of transmission across the region," Kluge warned.

Related Topics

World Europe Same March June September All

Recent Stories

PAL to hold tribute ceremony to renowned poet Amja ..

19 minutes ago

NA session prorogued, lack of quorum disrupts proc ..

19 minutes ago

Saleem Malik's appeal to be heard on 30 September

19 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition's Sanctions List to Include ..

19 minutes ago

French Prime Minister Sued by COVID-19 Victims' Gr ..

24 minutes ago

Hong Kong shares close well down

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.