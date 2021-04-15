WHO Says Making Sure COVID-19 Vaccination Certificates Will Not Foster Inequity

The World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Europe, Hans Henri Kluge, said on Thursday that while it was extremely important to keep track of the COVID-19 immunization coverage, it was equally important to make sure that the vaccination certificates did not increase inequity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for Europe, Hans Henri Kluge, said on Thursday that while it was extremely important to keep track of the COVID-19 immunization coverage, it was equally important to make sure that the vaccination certificates did not increase inequity.

"There is a difference, of course, between a certificate and what we call a passport. So, WHO is currently examining the political, ethical, and legal aspects because what we would not like to see, obviously, is that whatever measure is increasing inequities, and especially not that, given the scarcity of vaccines, people who travel would be prioritized above the ones who are most exposed .

.. and the most vulnerable," Kluge told reporters.

The EU commissioner in charge of vaccines, Thierry Breton, said in late March that health passports would be available in the European Union within the next two to three months in digital or paper form.