UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

World's Largest Radio Telescope Shut Down Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:52 PM

World's largest radio telescope shut down due to COVID-19 concerns

The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the world's largest radio telescope, has temporarily closed operations due to the spread of COVID-19 in Chile, the observatory said in an announcement updated on Thursday

SANTIAGO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), the world's largest radio telescope, has temporarily closed operations due to the spread of COVID-19 in Chile, the observatory said in an announcement updated on Thursday.

"We made the unprecedented decision to shut down ALMA for the well-being and health of all staff, to ensure they can be at home with their families while this pandemic unfolds. An incredible effort was made by staff to ensure a safe and successful shutdown," ALMA Director Sean Dougherty was quoted as saying in the announcement.

He added that "a team continues working at the observatory to keep vital telescope systems operational and ensure that we are ready to restart operations whenever that is feasible." ALMA shut down on March 22 and is expected to resume operations no sooner than May 19, according to the announcement.

ALMA is an astronomical interferometer of 66 radio telescopes located in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile.

Chile's health ministry on Tuesday released its latest figures on the COVID-19 epidemic, showing 2,738 people have tested positive and 12 have died of the disease so far.

Related Topics

World Died Chile March May All

Recent Stories

Man commits suicide in front of PM house in Islama ..

2 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat seeks world attention towards Indian ..

13 minutes ago

Pie in the sky: Aussie plane delivers pizza to loc ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases exceed 7,000 in Israel

11 minutes ago

Tunnel Network, Militants' Arms Depots Discovered ..

11 minutes ago

Germany's virus curbs are working, say experts

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.