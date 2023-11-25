Open Menu

WTI Crude Futures Settle Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 25, 2023 | 12:00 PM

WTI crude futures settle lower

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Oil prices fell on Friday.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for January delivery decreased by 1.56 U.S. dollars, or 2.02 percent, to settle at 75.54 Dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for January delivery lost 84 cents, or 1.03 percent, to settle at 80.58 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.

