The Arab coalition has hindered the fulfillment of ceasefire agreements in Yemen since early April, blocking the operation of the airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, among other actions, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Arab coalition has hindered the fulfillment of ceasefire agreements in Yemen since early April, blocking the operation of the airport in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, among other actions, Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam said on Monday.

"Since the truce went into effect, the coalition has not allowed any aircraft to land in Sanaa and has prevented fuel vessels from entering the port of Hodeidah," Abdulsalam noted.

He added that the coalition has carried out nine airstrikes using drones in violation of the ceasefire.

On April 1, a two-month ceasefire under the auspices of the UN began in Yemen, supported by all parties to the conflict, including the Houthis. As part of the truce, commercial flights from Sanaa International Airport to Egypt were expected to resume after seven years of war, and ships with fuel and humanitarian aid to enter the Red Sea port of Hodeidah without hindrance.

The Yemeni Airlines flight from Sanaa to Cairo was expected on April 8, but it was canceled.

The conflict between the Yemeni government forces and the Houthis has been going on since 2014. The situation was further aggravated in 2015 after a coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side and began conducting air, land and sea operations against the Islamist rebel movement. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and drones at Saudi and UAE oil facilities.