Young Georgian Nurse Fells Into Coma After Receiving AstraZeneca Vaccine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) A 27-years-old Georgian nurse fell into a coma after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine developed by drugmaker AstraZeneca, the Rustavi 2 broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing doctors.

According to Rustavi 2, the health condition of the nurse in the southwestern city of Akhaltsikhe is serious.

The relatives of the nurse broke the glass of the health center after the incident, and the police arrived at the scene, the broadcaster continued.

Georgia started vaccinating its frontline health workers against COVID-19 earlier this week, few days after the country received its first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.