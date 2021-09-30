Zakharova Calls on German Government to Issue Broadcasting Permit to RT DE Channel

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the German government to issue a broadcasting permit to RT DE channel

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on the German government to issue a broadcasting permit to RT DE channel.

"In order to no longer make excuses in the absence of evil intentions towards RT DE and prove 'a good attitude towards freedom of the press,' just give them permission to broadcast, as was done for a number of other foreign channels," Zakharova said on Telegram.

According to the spokeswoman, "the world stood still in anticipation of an affirmative from the German side."

The German side's response should include assistance in solving artificially created banking problems, demonstration of a clear position on the inadmissibility of removing news content and its distribution resources by US internet monopolies, termination of political negotiations with European countries with urgent requests not to issue broadcasting licenses to RT DE, Zakharova added.