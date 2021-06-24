Zelenskyy Extends Sanctions Against Russian Broadcasters, Helicopter Maker by 3 Years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended the sanctions against Russian broadcasters Rossiya 24, RTR-Planeta, NTV, Channel One, as well as against aircraft maker Russian Helicopters, for three years, the corresponding decree was published by his office on Thursday.

According to the list attached to the decree, the sanctions against Channel One Worldwide Network OJSC have been extended for three years. In addition to blocking the company's assets, it is prohibited to use the radio frequency resource of Ukraine. In addition, internet providers must block access to the sites 1tv.

com, domkino.tv, domkino-premium.tv, muz1.tv, vremya.tv, telecafe.ru, bober-tv.ru, kanal-o.ru, poehali .tv, katyusha.tv and karusel-tv.ru.

Also, the sanctions were extended against the TV channels RTR-Planeta, Rossiya 24 and NTV. The sanctions include, among other things, the blocking of sites rtr-planeta.com, russia.tv, vesti.ru, tvkultura.ru and digitalrussia.tv.

In addition, with this decree, Zelensky extended the sanctions against Russian Helicopters, several charities, design bureaus, and the Russian Choice public movement.