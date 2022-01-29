Zelenskyy, Macron Discuss Resumption of Normandy Format

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone conversation, during which they discussed the resumption of the Normandy format, the Ukrainian leader said on Friday.

"A conversation with a friend and reliable partner of Ukraine Emmanuel Macron. We are pleased with the resumption of the work of the Normandy format, one of the steps for the sake of peace. As long as there is a favorable climate for dialogue, the time should be filled with meetings and negotiations. As long as diplomatic efforts continue, the possibility of further escalation decreases," Zelenskyy said on Instagram.