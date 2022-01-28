Zelenskyy Sees Normandy Format Political Advisers' Meeting as Step Toward De-Escalation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy argues that the likelihood of an "attack by the Russia" remains and has grown since 2019, but the recent meeting of political advisers to the heads of the Normandy Format countries (Germany, Russia, France, Ukraine) was a step towards de-escalation

"The probability of an attack (by Russia) exists, it has not gone away, it was the same in 2021. In 2021 it was less. After the Normandy format in 2019, it was even less. The day before yesterday, there was a meeting of Normandy Format advisers. I think that it (the probability of an attack) is high, but there was a meeting. Therefore, if this is not a political theater and everything is serious, then these are steps toward dialogue and a peaceful settlement of the process," - Zelenskyy told reporters.

The escalation of the situation with Russia is possible, but it is impossible to say that it will definitely happen, he said.

"It cannot be said that there will be a war tomorrow, before the end of February or before the end of the year ... The war may be in January, February. I say it again, it may be," the president added.

Zelenskyy noted that he wanted to meet and was not afraid of any format.

"As the president, I have to knock on all doors, talk to all leaders, offer different formats and platforms, platforms for agreements (to resolve the conflict in Donbas), platforms not even for results, but for the beginning of discussions," he said.