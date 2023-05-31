Zimbabwe general elections set for August 23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Harare, Zimbabwe, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Zimbabwe will hold nationwide elections on August 23, the government gazette said Wednesday, ending months of speculation over the date.

The government's official record, seen by AFP, said President Emmerson Mnangagwa "fixes the 23rd day of August, 2023, as the day of the election to the office of President.

" Elections for the National Assembly and local government will also be held that day.

Mnangagwa's ZANU-PF party, which has been in power since independence in 1980, will face off against the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa, a 45-year-old lawyer and pastor.

He will be Mnangagwa's opponent for a second time.

Chamisa on Tuesday called on Mnangagwa to set a date for the poll after prolonged uncertainty and flip-flops.