UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zimbabwe Locks Down Central City Amid COVID-19 Variant Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 04:08 PM

Zimbabwe locks down central city amid COVID-19 variant threat

The Zimbabwean government has decided to lock down the central city of Kwekwe for two weeks starting from Friday after the detection of a coronavirus variant first identified in India

HARARE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Zimbabwean government has decided to lock down the central city of Kwekwe for two weeks starting from Friday after the detection of a coronavirus variant first identified in India.

Various measures have been implemented in the city to curb the spread of the variant, including a curfew, closure of bars and a ban on all public gatherings, Vice President and Health Minister Constantino Chiwenga said in a statement Friday.

"Travelers through Kwekwe are strongly advised to spend as little time as possible in Kwekwe during the next two weeks," he said.

The government identified the COVID-19 variant B.

1.617.2 on Wednesday in samples taken from a Kwekwe man who died last week after contact with a relative who had returned from India and tested positive.

The B.1.617 variant, first found in India, has been classified as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization as it is more transmissible.

Chiwenga said the first COVID-19 case in the city was reported on May 9.

To date, Zimbabwe has recorded 38,635 COVID-19 cases, 36,427 recoveries and 1,582 deaths.

A total of 615,296 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 252,100 people have been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

India World Died Man Kwekwe Zimbabwe May All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SPI indicators show 0. 82 per cent increase in inf ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan wants broad-based strategic partnership w ..

15 minutes ago

West Indies’ Bravo, Sunil Narine available for r ..

19 minutes ago

AVLC arrests gang of three involved in auto-theft

2 minutes ago

5.2-magnitude earthquake hits southern Philippines ..

2 minutes ago

Police have arrested thirteen anti social elements ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.