IRSA releases 82960 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 82960 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 85928 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1072.20 feet, which was 22.

02 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 34168 and 32000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 23296 ,21563 and 19445 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 9000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 21060 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.