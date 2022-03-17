UrduPoint.com

IRSA Releases 82960 Cusecs Water

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2022 | 12:08 PM

IRSA releases 82960 cusecs water

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 82960 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 85928 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Thursday released 82960 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 85928 cases.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1072.20 feet, which was 22.

02 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded a 34168 and 32000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 23296 ,21563 and 19445 cases respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River, a total of 9000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 21060 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

Related Topics

Dead Kabul Water Dam Sukkur Nowshera Jhelum From

Recent Stories

Alleged kidnapper nabbed in muzaffargarh

Alleged kidnapper nabbed in muzaffargarh

18 minutes ago
 From 2008 to 2018 national government of looters w ..

From 2008 to 2018 national government of looters was in power: Farrukh Habib

18 minutes ago
 ISPR releases Shad Rahe Pakistan national song ami ..

ISPR releases Shad Rahe Pakistan national song amid 23rd March celebrations

20 minutes ago
 Man notorious for drug dealing renounces illicit b ..

Man notorious for drug dealing renounces illicit business

21 minutes ago
 Federer's Ukranian conqueror swaps racquet for Kal ..

Federer's Ukranian conqueror swaps racquet for Kalashnikov

21 minutes ago
 Tokyo's Nikkei closes up over 3% on Fed rate

Tokyo's Nikkei closes up over 3% on Fed rate

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>