Labors, Farmers Backbone Of Country's Economy: Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 11:09 PM
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday said that labors and farmers are the backbone of the country's economy, industrial, and commercial development
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday said that labors and farmers are the backbone of the country's economy, industrial, and commercial development.
In his message on the occasion of International Workers' Day, he said that the hard work and contribution of labors and farmers in development deserve rich tribute.
He said that the purpose of celebrating International Labor Day is to highlight the importance of labors and farmers to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the challenges faced by them and to make all relevant international and national institutions realize their role for their welfare and development.
He said that islam teachings also emphasize the importance of fair treatment with labors and timely payment of wages.
The Governor said that the current government is striving to provide new employment opportunities and basic facilities that would empower them to actively participate in economic and social activities.
He said that in this ever-changing world, national development is determined by trade.
He said that even today, the dedication and hard work of labors and farmers are the driving forces behind the development of our country.
Recent Stories
Cleanliness week observed in DIKhan
Labors, farmers backbone of country's economy: Governor
Lawmakers pass joint resolution against Indian aggression, vow to stand with Arm ..
PM reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to ensure workers' safety, health
DC issues notification of PLCs members to strengthen Police-Public coordination
Sharjeel rejects Indian allegations against Pakistan
Awareness-raising seminar titled “Save Indus Delta” held at SU Jamshoro
UoS hosts 2nd Annual CEO Forum and Product Exhibition
Nation stands united with armed forces: CM Maryam
Imposter officials loot wheat stock
Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore
Traffic education unit raises awareness about traffic rules
More Stories From Agriculture
-
Labors, farmers backbone of country's economy: Governor1 minute ago
-
Timely cultivation of crops, harmful insects control vital to achieve food security: Dr Amir5 days ago
-
CM announces Rs110bn relief package for wheat farmers9 days ago
-
Mega tree plantation campaign launched in Punjab1 month ago
-
Recent rainfall to leave excellent impact on standing crops2 months ago
-
204 livestock assets distributed among beneficiaries2 months ago
-
Wheat contest: Applications invited from farmers till Feb 173 months ago
-
Vegetables irrigation must be done carefully3 months ago
-
Spring corn must be sown by February-end3 months ago
-
KP Assembly approves Agriculture Income Tax Bill 20253 months ago
-
Citrus Festival 2025: A tribute to Taxila’s agricultural heritage, ecotourism3 months ago
-
18% sales tax applicable on local cotton and thread and imported cotton and thread are exempted from ..4 months ago