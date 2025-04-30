Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday said that labors and farmers are the backbone of the country's economy, industrial, and commercial development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel on Wednesday said that labors and farmers are the backbone of the country's economy, industrial, and commercial development.

In his message on the occasion of International Workers' Day, he said that the hard work and contribution of labors and farmers in development deserve rich tribute.

He said that the purpose of celebrating International Labor Day is to highlight the importance of labors and farmers to develop a comprehensive strategy to address the challenges faced by them and to make all relevant international and national institutions realize their role for their welfare and development.

He said that islam teachings also emphasize the importance of fair treatment with labors and timely payment of wages.

The Governor said that the current government is striving to provide new employment opportunities and basic facilities that would empower them to actively participate in economic and social activities.

He said that in this ever-changing world, national development is determined by trade.

He said that even today, the dedication and hard work of labors and farmers are the driving forces behind the development of our country.