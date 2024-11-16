Open Menu

APTSA Demands Action Against Smoky Vehicles To Overcome Smog

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

APTSA demands action against smoky vehicles to overcome smog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) All Pakistan Textile Sizing Association (APTSA) Chairman Shakeel Ahmad Ansari has demanded action against smoke-emitting vehicles to overcome the smog issue.

During a hurriedly-called press conference against the demolition of industrial units in Faisalabad, he said that 60% industrial units had already been closed down due to political instability and high tariffs of electricity. The anti-industry steps of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) would not only disturb the production but also open a floodgate of unemployment in the country, he claimed.

He said that most of the closed units included power looms and sizing industry and nobody was ready to purchase operational units even as scrap. Despite this discouraging situation, EPD steps are tantamount to harassing the business community by razing sizing industrial units under the garb of smog, he alleged and urged industrialists to take a joint stand to stop the demolition of industrial units.

He termed smog as a curse of nature and said that we must seek mercy of Allah to get rid of this man-made crisis. He said that according to a survey, more than 83% pollution was generated by the automobile sector but instead of nailing down the powerful transport mafia, the EPD had unleashed a planned campaign against industrial units which were providing much-needed jobs to the unemployed youth.

The government should direct the EPD to take action against smoke-emitting vehicles instead of taking stringent measures against industrial units, he demanded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Electricity Business Vehicles Shakeel Textile All Government Industry Jobs

