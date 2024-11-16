APTSA Demands Action Against Smoky Vehicles To Overcome Smog
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) All Pakistan Textile Sizing Association (APTSA) Chairman Shakeel Ahmad Ansari has demanded action against smoke-emitting vehicles to overcome the smog issue.
During a hurriedly-called press conference against the demolition of industrial units in Faisalabad, he said that 60% industrial units had already been closed down due to political instability and high tariffs of electricity. The anti-industry steps of the Environment Protection Department (EPD) would not only disturb the production but also open a floodgate of unemployment in the country, he claimed.
He said that most of the closed units included power looms and sizing industry and nobody was ready to purchase operational units even as scrap. Despite this discouraging situation, EPD steps are tantamount to harassing the business community by razing sizing industrial units under the garb of smog, he alleged and urged industrialists to take a joint stand to stop the demolition of industrial units.
He termed smog as a curse of nature and said that we must seek mercy of Allah to get rid of this man-made crisis. He said that according to a survey, more than 83% pollution was generated by the automobile sector but instead of nailing down the powerful transport mafia, the EPD had unleashed a planned campaign against industrial units which were providing much-needed jobs to the unemployed youth.
The government should direct the EPD to take action against smoke-emitting vehicles instead of taking stringent measures against industrial units, he demanded.
Recent Stories
DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qual ..
#DETOXLAHORE: A Revolutionary Step Against Smog in Punjab for Lahore’s air qua ..
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters
ANP leader former Senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour passes away
Punjab grapples with Smog as dense fog covers most parts of Sindh, KP
Aishwarya, Abhishek’s marriage faces turmoil as Salman Khan’s old remarks go ..
Pakistan women's central contracts announced
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina vow to further deepen relations
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 2024
Boeing strike will hurt Ethiopian Airlines growth: CEO
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices dip by Rs.300 to Rs.267,400 per tola3 minutes ago
-
Mist fans proposed to rein in smog43 minutes ago
-
Rs12.97 tax to be collected as no mini-budget under plan: Finance Minister4 hours ago
-
IMF concludes positive talks with Pakistan on economic matters4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 November 202410 hours ago
-
Govt announces petroleum products prices remain unchange18 hours ago
-
Ministry of law assures CCP support in tackling case backlog18 hours ago
-
Russia to stop delivering gas to Austria: energy company19 hours ago
-
SBP allows use of modern technology to expedite agri-loan processing19 hours ago
-
Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development' initiative20 hours ago
-
Spanish Parliamentarians meet for Commerce to explore trade opportunities20 hours ago