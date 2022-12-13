UrduPoint.com

KPT Shipping Movements Report

Published December 13, 2022

KPT shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

KMTC Mundra Container Ship

Stephanie Container Ship

EVA Gold Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

SSL Brahmaputra

Green Pole

Yantian Express

HG Shanghai

Fairchem Katana

EXPECTED SAILING: DATE

Al Sakam II 13-12-2022

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO

M.T Quetta 13-12-2022 D/74000 Crude

TS Kelang 13-12-2022 D/L Container

OOCL Australia 13-12-2022 D/L Container

TSS Shams 13-12-2022 D/L Container

M.T Lahore 14-12-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil

Seamax Westport 14-12-2022 D/L Container

Prague Express 14-12-2022 D/L Container

RDO Endeavour 14-12-2022 D/L Container

Hyundai Busan 14-12-2022 D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 85,625 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 20,545 Metric Tons of export cargo and 65,080 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 10,744 20,296 31,040

Bulk Cargo 915 249 1,164

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 53,421 ------ 53,421

