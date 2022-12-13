KPT Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 03:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
KMTC Mundra Container Ship
Stephanie Container Ship
EVA Gold Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
SSL Brahmaputra
Green Pole
Yantian Express
HG Shanghai
Fairchem Katana
EXPECTED SAILING: DATE
Al Sakam II 13-12-2022
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date CARGO
M.T Quetta 13-12-2022 D/74000 Crude
TS Kelang 13-12-2022 D/L Container
OOCL Australia 13-12-2022 D/L Container
TSS Shams 13-12-2022 D/L Container
M.T Lahore 14-12-2022 D/74000 Crude Oil
Seamax Westport 14-12-2022 D/L Container
Prague Express 14-12-2022 D/L Container
RDO Endeavour 14-12-2022 D/L Container
Hyundai Busan 14-12-2022 D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at the Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 85,625 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 20,545 Metric Tons of export cargo and 65,080 metric tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 10,744 20,296 31,040
Bulk Cargo 915 249 1,164
Oil/Liquid Cargo: 53,421 ------ 53,421