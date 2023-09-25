Anti-dengue awareness walk held

An awareness walk was organised by the district administration to raise awareness among citizens about dengue virus prevention, here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :An awareness walk was organised by the district administration to raise awareness among citizens about dengue virus prevention, here on Monday.

The walk was led by Assistant Commissioner Sargodha Amna Ehsan Tarar and attended by health and revenue officials, including Deputy District Health Officer Dr.

Irfan Ahmed. The walk started from the AC office and concluded at Kutchehri Chowk.



The assistant commissioner said dengue was a deadly virus, transmitted by a specific mosquito. She urged the public to take extra precautions during the rainy season and ensure that there is no stagnant water in homes, offices, or surroundings, as stagnant water is a breeding ground for dengue larvae.

Amna Ehsan Tarar said that preventive measures were the only solution to protect against dengue.

The participants in the walk carried banners promoting dengue prevention measures.