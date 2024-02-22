Open Menu

Awareness, Early Diagnosis Is Key In Breast Cancer Fight: Dr. Sidra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 08:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Dr. Sidra Shabbir, a General and Laparoscopic Surgeon on Thursday underscores the critical importance of timely diagnosis in combating breast cancer, urging awareness towards potential symptoms.

Talking to ptv, she highlighted that while breast cancer symptoms may manifest as a lump in the breast or armpit, they are often painless and may go unnoticed.

Additionally, redness of the skin, blood-colored or white fluid drip from the nipple should be taken seriously and promptly investigated.

Dispelling myths surrounding breast cancer, Dr. Sidra emphasizes that factors like garment use, deodorants, or Antiperspirants do not increase the risk of the disease.

She laments the prevalence of social taboos that deter individuals from seeking help despite experiencing symptoms like itching or lumps due to the fear associated with the word 'cancer' and apprehensions regarding male doctors.

Dr. Sidra reassures that early detection significantly improves survival rates, with stages 1 and 2 showing survival rates exceeding 95% and 90%, respectively.

Even in advanced stages, treatment options are available, highlighting the importance of regular self-examinations for women aged 20 and above.

She advocates for maintaining personal hygiene and encourages periodic self-examinations to detect any abnormalities promptly.

