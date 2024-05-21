Balochistan to get 30 AI-based digital x-ray machines under Provincial TB control programme

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) As many as 30 digital x-ray machines equipped with artificial intelligence will be dispatched to all districts of the province as part of Provincial TB control programme’s measures to properly diagnose and control the Tuberculosis posing massive hazards to the populace of Balochistan.

“The IA equipped x-ray machines, provided by the global fund will not only diagnose stages of TB but will also give a hint to other pulmonary diseases,” Dr. Asif Shahwani, Provincial Manager of TB Control Programme told APP on Tuesday.

There would be no need of Radiologist once the IA equipped x-ray machines are installed in the districts, he remarked.

Shahwani further noted that a technical training session would be launched to train the technical staff for the operation of the digital X-Ray Machines.

He said currently there were 15,000 TB patients with 17 per cent ratio of children in the province and the programme was enhancing efforts to trace the affected people.

With the supports of the programme, the treatment of TB daises has been minimized from 18 to six months, he said, adding that every patient has been providing Rs 10,000 in term of food and Rs 2000 as traveling expenses going for the check-up on monthly basis. As Many as four mobile vehicles equipped with modern machines and detective tools were active to facilitate the TB patients in far-flung and remote area.

Under the program, around 200 TB control centres equipped with modern microscope have been functional in the province which is working around the clock for the prevention of Tuberculosis in the areas. The programme has digitalized the data of patents to monitor the program effectively.

Dr Asif said that three centres of PMDT has been established at Quetta, Loralai and Turbat and other three satellites centres as pilot project in Hub, Noshki and Jaffarabad.

He said under the programme, oxygen plants would be also installed in the teaching hospitals and would be also fixed incinerator in the district headquarters hospitals of the province to dispose of the solid waste.

He said that around 5000 health workers would be imparted training in the prevention of TB in three years with provision of incentives.

Dr Asif Shahwani said that under the umbrella of TB control programme, as many as 2000 lady health workers besides 200 lady health supervisors have been trained in the prevention of Tuberculosis disease.

Shahwani said that at every district, a doctor has been appointed as TB control officer for heading and monitoring of the programme in their respective district.

