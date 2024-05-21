- Home
- Health
- News
- Balochistan to get 30 AI-based digital x-ray machines under Provincial TB control programme
Balochistan To Get 30 AI-based Digital X-ray Machines Under Provincial TB Control Programme
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:17 PM
As many as 30 digital x-ray machines equipped with artificial intelligence will be dispatched to all districts of the province as part of Provincial TB control programme’s measures to properly diagnose and control the Tuberculosis posing massive hazards to the populace of Balochistan
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) As many as 30 digital x-ray machines equipped with artificial intelligence will be dispatched to all districts of the province as part of Provincial TB control programme’s measures to properly diagnose and control the Tuberculosis posing massive hazards to the populace of Balochistan.
“The IA equipped x-ray machines, provided by the global fund will not only diagnose stages of TB but will also give a hint to other pulmonary diseases,” Dr. Asif Shahwani, Provincial Manager of TB Control Programme told APP on Tuesday.
There would be no need of Radiologist once the IA equipped x-ray machines are installed in the districts, he remarked.
Shahwani further noted that a technical training session would be launched to train the technical staff for the operation of the digital X-Ray Machines.
He said currently there were 15,000 TB patients with 17 per cent ratio of children in the province and the programme was enhancing efforts to trace the affected people.
With the supports of the programme, the treatment of TB daises has been minimized from 18 to six months, he said, adding that every patient has been providing Rs 10,000 in term of food and Rs 2000 as traveling expenses going for the check-up on monthly basis. As Many as four mobile vehicles equipped with modern machines and detective tools were active to facilitate the TB patients in far-flung and remote area.
Under the program, around 200 TB control centres equipped with modern microscope have been functional in the province which is working around the clock for the prevention of Tuberculosis in the areas. The programme has digitalized the data of patents to monitor the program effectively.
Dr Asif said that three centres of PMDT has been established at Quetta, Loralai and Turbat and other three satellites centres as pilot project in Hub, Noshki and Jaffarabad.
He said under the programme, oxygen plants would be also installed in the teaching hospitals and would be also fixed incinerator in the district headquarters hospitals of the province to dispose of the solid waste.
He said that around 5000 health workers would be imparted training in the prevention of TB in three years with provision of incentives.
Dr Asif Shahwani said that under the umbrella of TB control programme, as many as 2000 lady health workers besides 200 lady health supervisors have been trained in the prevention of Tuberculosis disease.
Shahwani said that at every district, a doctor has been appointed as TB control officer for heading and monitoring of the programme in their respective district.
APP/umr-ask
Recent Stories
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: May ..
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG
More Stories From Health
-
Medical boards to be set up for registration of persons with disabilities7 minutes ago
-
Experts warns 70% of Antibiotics unnecessarily used in Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Army, Saylani Trust organize free medical care to Bahawalpur4 hours ago
-
Vaccination campaign launched in Sanghar to combat measles, rubella1 day ago
-
Govt committed to improve citizens' health status5 days ago
-
Unhealthy lifestyle increasing hypertension, other diseases: Dr Bilal5 days ago
-
How hunting may have turned humans into long-distance runners6 days ago
-
Scabies transmits person to person through close skin contact :Skin specialist6 days ago
-
01 day medical camp held at Afiyat old age home6 days ago
-
WHO arranges training session on infections at Children Complex7 days ago
-
CM visits Children's Emergency Mayo Hospital, reviews medical facilities7 days ago
-
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’8 days ago