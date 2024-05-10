NCHD Organises Blood Donation Camp
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:27 PM
The National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) in Sargodha district organised a blood donation camp for children suffering from thalassemia, here on Friday
The blood donation camp was arranged with the collaboration of the Social Work Department of University of Sargodha, Police Protection Centre Sargodha, Safe Life Organisation Sargodha, Give Life Foundation and Executive Council of Alumni University of Sargodha.
At the blood donation camp, 24 students from the Social Work Department of the University of Sargodha and other citizens donated blood for free to children affected with thalassemia disease.
Deputy Director NCHD Sargodha Mehr Umar Daraz Jhawari expressed his thoughts by saying that saving the life of one person is as if saving all of humanity.
The NCHD Sargodha would continue to serve humanity with the support of all its stakeholders and welfare organisations, he vowed.
