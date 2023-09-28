Open Menu

Quetta Reports 20 Cases Of Conjunctivitis

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 28, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Quetta reports 20 cases of conjunctivitis

Medical Superintendent Helper Eye Hospital Quetta, Dr. Hafizullah Muhammad Shahi, said on Thursday that 20 patients infected with conjunctivitis have been brought to HEHQ during the last week

QUETTA, Sep 28 (APP) :Medical Superintendent Helper Eye Hospital Quetta, Dr. Hafizullah Muhammad Shahi, said on Thursday that 20 patients infected with conjunctivitis have been brought to HEHQ during the last week.

Three of the people affected by conjunctivitis—an inflammation of the transparent membrane that lines the eyelid and eyeball—are from Turkey.

While talking to APP, MS said, “Conjunctivitis does not exist in Balochistan, but this disease has been transferred here from other provinces.

“As many as 20 patients were brought to Helper Eye Hospital Quetta,” he said, adding that the patients brought to the hospital belong to different areas of the province, including Machh, Lorelai, and Ziarat.

About their condition, the MS said they were out of danger and improving.

He noted that people affected by conjunctivitis show symptoms of allergy, eye irritation, and itching. In such a case, the patients should be brought to the hospital immediately so that they can be treated in time.

He further said that if preventive measures can be taken to protect oneself from this disease, the people of the city should wash their eyes with clean water.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Water Turkey Ziarat From

Recent Stories

IGP Balochistan launches Traffic Police FM Radio

IGP Balochistan launches Traffic Police FM Radio

3 minutes ago
 ACS for transparent disbursement of BISP financial ..

ACS for transparent disbursement of BISP financial aid in region

3 minutes ago
 City cinemas, theaters shut on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

City cinemas, theaters shut on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

3 minutes ago
 IHC rejects apology of DC ICT in Shehryar Afridi a ..

IHC rejects apology of DC ICT in Shehryar Afridi arrest case

5 minutes ago
 Finance Minister underscore’s mismanagement of S ..

Finance Minister underscore’s mismanagement of SoEs

5 minutes ago
 Education minister commends NCA's cultural initiat ..

Education minister commends NCA's cultural initiative

5 minutes ago
Holy Prophet’s life beacon of light for entire h ..

Holy Prophet’s life beacon of light for entire humanity, AJK President.

5 minutes ago
 IHC seeks comments in plea against ban on cryptocu ..

IHC seeks comments in plea against ban on cryptocurrency

5 minutes ago
 Man awarded life imprisonment

Man awarded life imprisonment

5 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews strategic plans of Dub ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews strategic plans of Dubai Civil Defense

20 minutes ago
 UAE to host Gulf Academy for Strategic and Securit ..

UAE to host Gulf Academy for Strategic and Security Studies headquarters

20 minutes ago
 Sarah Al Amiri leads UAE delegation to Singapore

Sarah Al Amiri leads UAE delegation to Singapore

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Health