Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, Rao Atif Raza on Saturday inaugurated the Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital's Thalassemia Center.

On this occasion, Prof. Maqsood Elahi, President of the League of Human Welfare, Chief Executive of District Health Authority Dr. Asad Ismail, Medical Superintendent of the Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital Dr. Jawad Elahi, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Irfan Ali Raza, and other persons were present.

The center was established with an estimated cost of Rs 6 million and was completed in just eight months. In addition, the center has a blood bank, a lab, and a kids' center.

DC said that the center would help alleviate the suffering of children with Thalassemia because they require specialized medical attention.

He believed that pre-marital screening and awareness raising are vital because the number of children with Thalassemia is rising significantly in rural areas for socio-cultural reasons.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Asad Ismail, chief executive of the district health authority, stated that more than 300 children with Thalassemia who have been registered with the authorities would receive medical care at the center, with

the remaining children's registration still pending. "The center will provide medical facilities to the children affected by Thalassemia across the district," he stated.

Subsequently, Raza met and asked about the health of the kids receiving treatment at the Thalassemia Center in Attock.

