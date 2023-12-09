Open Menu

Thalassemia Center Inaugurated In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Thalassemia center inaugurated in Attock

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, Rao Atif Raza on Saturday inaugurated the Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital's Thalassemia Center

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, Rao Atif Raza on Saturday inaugurated the Government Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital's Thalassemia Center.

On this occasion, Prof. Maqsood Elahi, President of the League of Human Welfare, Chief Executive of District Health Authority Dr. Asad Ismail, Medical Superintendent of the Asfandyar Bukhari District Hospital Dr. Jawad Elahi, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr. Irfan Ali Raza, and other persons were present.

The center was established with an estimated cost of Rs 6 million and was completed in just eight months. In addition, the center has a blood bank, a lab, and a kids' center.

DC said that the center would help alleviate the suffering of children with Thalassemia because they require specialized medical attention.

He believed that pre-marital screening and awareness raising are vital because the number of children with Thalassemia is rising significantly in rural areas for socio-cultural reasons.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Asad Ismail, chief executive of the district health authority, stated that more than 300 children with Thalassemia who have been registered with the authorities would receive medical care at the center, with

the remaining children's registration still pending. "The center will provide medical facilities to the children affected by Thalassemia across the district," he stated.

Subsequently, Raza met and asked about the health of the kids receiving treatment at the Thalassemia Center in Attock.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Bank Attock Government Blood (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

Yasin Malik being poisoned in Indian jail: Mushaal

5 minutes ago
 Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of ..

Minister assures journalists to arrest killers of Jan Muhammad Mahar

8 minutes ago
 Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

Human Rights Day to be observed on Dec 10

8 minutes ago
 PU women team wins trophy in swimming

PU women team wins trophy in swimming

8 minutes ago
 Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaig ..

Peshawar welcomes UN women's KoiJawaazNahi campaign

7 minutes ago
 ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

ICT police’s crackdown against drugs continues

7 minutes ago
PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

PU marks Int’l Human-Rights day

7 minutes ago
 RJ Mall builder’s son Ehsan Dhoni arrested

RJ Mall builder’s son Ehsan Dhoni arrested

7 minutes ago
 Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser re-arrested after ge ..

Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser re-arrested after getting bail

7 minutes ago
 Unhealthy lifestyle, food consumption causing hear ..

Unhealthy lifestyle, food consumption causing heart, other ailments in people

59 minutes ago
 Jahangir Tareen inaugurates two computers labs

Jahangir Tareen inaugurates two computers labs

59 minutes ago
 Seminar organized by FCCI,EFP

Seminar organized by FCCI,EFP

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Health