UrduPoint.com

US Companies Negotiating Sputnik V Vaccine Production For Export - AmCham

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 12:01 PM

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) US pharmaceutical companies are negotiating potential production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for export to third countries, Alexis Rodzianko, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yesterday, we met with a representative of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, their big project Sputnik V keeps gaining international recognition. They even hope to launch its production in a country that does not authorize Sputnik V, just for export to third countries," Rodzianko said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"Among others," the AmCham chief added, asked whether US companies were engaged in negotiations on Sputnik V production for export.

