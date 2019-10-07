'One Year to Go' until Expo 2020 with Mariah Carey, Hussain Al Jassmi live in Dubai

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) Global superstar, Mariah Carey, and acclaimed Emirati artist and Expo 2020 Ambassador, Hussain Al Jassmi, will perform live in the UAE on 20th October 2019, kick-starting the 'One Year to Go' countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai.

The entire nation is invited to join in the free, family-friendly festivities to be held in every emirate from 17:00 to 22:00, topped off with an eye-catching projection on the Burj Khalifa and a countdown moment at 20:20 that will mark the precise time the next World Expo will be launched on 20th October 2020.

Carey and Al Jassmi will headline the celebrations at Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, where 7,500 visitors will also witness a special appearance by leading Bollywood actress, Shraddha Kapoor.

Driven by the spirit of one nation, one celebration, simultaneous festivities will take place across the six other emirates at Louvre Abu Dhabi, Al Majaz Waterfront in Sharjah, Ajman Museum, Umm Al Qaiwain Corniche, Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah and the Fujairah Fort.

They will feature grassroots music and performing arts, top-notch food, graphic art, live streams of Dubai’s headline acts and the moment everyone will be waiting for, the 2020 countdown on the Burj Khalifa.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, Executive Director, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said, "As we celebrate a momentous milestone on the journey to the Expo 2020, there is an ever-growing sense of excitement and togetherness throughout the UAE. This will be reflected in the seven 'One Year to Go' events around the emirates, showcasing the inclusive and collaborative spirit of the UAE."

From 20th October 2020 to 10th April 2021, the eyes of the world will be on the UAE as the Expo 2020 Dubai will bring together 192 participating countries and millions of visitors from across the globe. To be held under the theme, 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future', the Expo 2020 will feature 60-plus live shows per day, more than 200 dining outlets, state-of-the-art technologies, A-list entertainers, unique cultural experiences, thought-provoking exhibits, stunning architecture, and so much more.