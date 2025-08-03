44 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Attacks On Gaza, Including 22 Awaiting Aid
Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 05:15 PM
GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) At least 44 Palestinians were martyred on Sunday, including 22 individuals who had gathered to receive humanitarian aid, as Israeli forces launched a series of shootings and airstrikes across various locations in the Gaza Strip. Several others were also injured in the attacks.
Palestinian medical sources reported that six more people have died of hunger in Gaza, raising the death toll from famine to 175. Among the victims are 93 children, highlighting the devastating impact of food scarcity on the most vulnerable.
The UN and the World Health Organisation have both issued grave warnings about the worsening state of malnutrition, especially among children in the Gaza Strip.
Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir led an incursion of colonists into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning.
Recent Stories
China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1
Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector
More Stories From Middle East
-
Japan's farm exports rise 16% in H1, set record27 minutes ago
-
China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H12 hours ago
-
Korea to host APEC ministerial meeting on food security2 hours ago
-
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque11 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etihad Rail journey11 hours ago
-
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship wraps up in Al Ai ..13 hours ago
-
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Authority15 hours ago
-
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment15 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 20 food trucks into G ..15 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 202516 hours ago
-
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector19 hours ago
-
44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid19 hours ago