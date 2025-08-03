Open Menu

44 Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Attacks On Gaza, Including 22 Awaiting Aid

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2025 | 05:15 PM

44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) At least 44 Palestinians were martyred on Sunday, including 22 individuals who had gathered to receive humanitarian aid, as Israeli forces launched a series of shootings and airstrikes across various locations in the Gaza Strip. Several others were also injured in the attacks.

Palestinian medical sources reported that six more people have died of hunger in Gaza, raising the death toll from famine to 175. Among the victims are 93 children, highlighting the devastating impact of food scarcity on the most vulnerable.

The UN and the World Health Organisation have both issued grave warnings about the worsening state of malnutrition, especially among children in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir led an incursion of colonists into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning.

Related Topics

Injured World United Nations Gaza Died Jerusalem Sunday Mosque From

Recent Stories

China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in ..

China's major internet firms log $133.3 billion in revenues in H1

2 hours ago
 Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with ..

Pakistan win T20I series against West Indies with 14-run victory in final match

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

11 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Moha ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..

11 hours ago
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dh ..

UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..

13 hours ago
 ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishi ..

ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..

15 hours ago
 SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, ente ..

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

15 hours ago
 UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of G ..

UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..

15 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in ..

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025

16 hours ago
 ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certific ..

ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector

19 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East