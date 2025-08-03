44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) At least 44 Palestinians were martyred on Sunday, including 22 individuals who had gathered to receive humanitarian aid, as Israeli forces launched a series of shootings and airstrikes across various locations in the Gaza Strip. Several others were also injured in the attacks.

Palestinian medical sources reported that six more people have died of hunger in Gaza, raising the death toll from famine to 175. Among the victims are 93 children, highlighting the devastating impact of food scarcity on the most vulnerable.

The UN and the World Health Organisation have both issued grave warnings about the worsening state of malnutrition, especially among children in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir led an incursion of colonists into the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday morning.