ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) In a groundbreaking achievement, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has been awarded the ISO 42001:2023 international certification for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems.

This marks the world’s first such certification within the agriculture and food security sector, and the first at the government level in the UAE. The milestone reinforces the nation’s regional and global leadership and reflects its commitment to adopting and advancing international best practices and standards.

The certification encompasses the application of advanced AI technologies, such as intelligent analytics and machine learning algorithms to enhance the efficiency of agricultural operations and food safety services delivered by ADAFSA. It underscores the Authority’s dedication to managing AI technologies responsibly and effectively, in alignment with the UAE’s digital transformation and sustainable development goals.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, affirmed that under the guidance of its leadership, the United Arab Emirates plays a pioneering role in the development and adoption of global standards for responsible artificial intelligence. The UAE continues to lead globally in adopting AI and the latest smart technologies across various sectors, including agriculture and food security.

He noted that the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority’s achievement in obtaining the international certification represents yet another milestone in the UAE’s journey of excellence. It reflects the UAE’s forward-thinking initiatives that position artificial intelligence as a strategic enabler to enhance the efficiency of priority sectors. Al Olama praised the Authority’s contribution to driving digital transformation and ensuring food security, an embodiment of the leadership’s vision for building a sustainable and innovation-driven future.

Dr. Tariq Al Ameri, Acting Director-General ADAFSA, emphasised that this significant achievement reflects the steadfast support of the UAE’s leadership, the dedication of the Authority, and the collaboration with strategic partners.

He noted that the accomplishment aligns with the vision of Abu Dhabi and the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, further reinforcing the Authority’s role in driving agricultural sustainability, food security, and digital transformation through the integration of artificial intelligence solutions.

The Authority reaffirms its commitment to sustaining excellence and innovation in service of the community, in line with the leadership’s directives to strengthen national food security and advance the UAE’s global leadership in AI. It remains focused on leveraging advanced technologies to support the goals of digital transformation, sustainability, and long-term food security for future generations.

ADAFSA's attainment of the ISO 42001:2023 international certification represents a key milestone in its ongoing journey toward adopting global best practices. This achievement reinforces society trust in the Authority’s operational framework and affirms its status as a pioneering government entity that serves as a model locally, regionally, and globally.

Since 2020, the United Arab Emirates has been an active participant in the Emirates AI Experts Group within the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO IEC JTC SC 41/1). The group contributes to the development of unified frameworks and global standards for artificial intelligence technologies. It includes a distinguished elite of national and international experts, researchers, and academics from government, private, and academic institutions across the UAE.