Arab Parliament Condemns Israeli Ministers' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2025 | 02:00 AM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2025) The Arab Parliament has condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by groups of settlers, accompanied by Israeli ministers led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who performed provocative rituals under the protection of Israeli forces.
The parliament described the act as a violation of the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and a provocation to the sentiments of Muslims, warning that such actions seek to transform the conflict into a religious one that threatens international peace and security.
It further affirmed that these violations are an extension of the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the policy of annexation and displacement in the West Bank, holding the Israeli government fully responsible and calling on the international community to halt such transgressions and provide international protection for the Palestinian people and their holy sites.
The Arab Parliament reiterated its firm position in support of the Palestinian people’s right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, rejecting any attempts to alter the identity of the city by force.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 August 2025
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector
BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION
44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid
More Stories From Middle East
-
Korea to host APEC ministerial meeting on food security30 minutes ago
-
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque9 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etihad Rail journey9 hours ago
-
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship wraps up in Al Ai ..11 hours ago
-
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Authority13 hours ago
-
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment13 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 20 food trucks into G ..13 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 202514 hours ago
-
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector17 hours ago
-
44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid17 hours ago
-
Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors in H1 2025, up 6% Y-o-Y17 hours ago
-
UAE delivers 65 tonness of medical supplies to Gaza in cooperation with WHO18 hours ago