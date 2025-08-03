- Home
- Middle East
- UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship wraps up in Al Ai ..
UAE’s Commando Group Crowned Champions As Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship Wraps Up In Al Ain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2025 | 11:30 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) The curtain came down today on the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship 2025, held over three days at ADNEC Centre Al Ain.
Emirati clubs delivered a powerful statement, sweeping the top three positions in the championship.
Organised by International Vision Sports Management (IVSM), the championship featured thrilling matches and high-level competition, drawing a large crowd and more than 1,000 athletes from over 60 countries to the Al Ain Region.
The final day saw the culmination of professional category matches, with standout performances energising the crowd. The UAE’s Commando Group topped the overall standings across divisions, followed by ADMA International in second place and M.O.D UAE in third. Winners were awarded medals and cash prizes at the conclusion of the event.
This initiative was held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi and under the umbrella of Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP).
In attendance on the final day and participating in the awards ceremony were Sheikh Tarik bin Faisal Al Qassimi, Saeed Al Dhaheri, Destination Management Department Director at the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, and Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of International Vision Sports Management.
Tareq Al Bahri, General Manager of IVSM, said, “This year, we succeeded in delivering an exceptional edition of the Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship by attracting top-tier international athletes to the Al Ain Region and organising professional-level matches that reflect Abu Dhabi’s status as the world capital of jiu-jitsu. We thank all our supporting partners and the fans whose presence played a vital role in making this event a success.
“We promise to continue delivering high-calibre grappling championships that elevate the sport and help uncover new talent at both the local and global levels.
“Through this championship, we aim to cement Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Region as global destinations for world-class sporting events, while expanding interest in grappling across all age groups. In future editions, we look forward to growing the event further, both in terms of participation and organisational excellence, so it continues to meet the expectations of athletes and spectators alike.”
Pouya Rahmani of Team Nogueira Dubai, who won gold in the Men’s Grappling / 18+ / Professionals / 125kg division, said, “I feel amazing. This is my first world title in grappling as a black belt, and it means a lot to me. It’s been a long journey, and finally winning this medal is incredibly satisfying. My final match was against Haitham Redha. I lost to him the last time, and he’s a strong fighter, but I managed to take the victory this time. Thank you, Abu Dhabi. Thank you, Al Ain.”
Caroline Vinhaes of Piramide Grappling Association, who claimed gold in the Women’s 18+ / Professionals / 55kg division, added, “I really enjoyed the championship. It is amazing to have a tournament dedicated specifically to grappling. Everything about the experience has been outstanding, from the organisation to the number of participants and the way we were treated throughout. I’m definitely looking forward to coming back and competing again.”
Over the course of three days, the championship featured competitions across the professional, masters, amateur and youth categories. The impressive attendance and international participation reaffirm the event’s growing status as a premier grappling competition in the region and on the global sports Calendar.
Recent Stories
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etih ..
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championsh ..
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Aut ..
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 2 ..
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 2025
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector
BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION
44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid
Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors in H1 2025, up 6% Y-o-Y
UAE delivers 65 tonness of medical supplies to Gaza in cooperation with WHO
More Stories From Middle East
-
Arab Parliament condemns Israeli ministers' storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque6 hours ago
-
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to Mohammed bin Rashid following Etihad Rail journey6 hours ago
-
UAE’s Commando Group crowned champions as Abu Dhabi World Grappling Championship wraps up in Al Ai ..8 hours ago
-
ISAM praises UAE President's decree-law establishing National Anti-Narcotics Authority10 hours ago
-
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment10 hours ago
-
UAE conducts 61st airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, delivers 20 food trucks into G ..10 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade grew 34.7% in H1 202511 hours ago
-
ADAFSA receives world’s first global AI certification in agricultural sector14 hours ago
-
44 Palestinians martyred in Israeli attacks on Gaza, including 22 awaiting aid14 hours ago
-
Dubai welcomes 9.88 million international visitors in H1 2025, up 6% Y-o-Y14 hours ago
-
UAE delivers 65 tonness of medical supplies to Gaza in cooperation with WHO15 hours ago
-
Sharjah to host 14th IGCF on 10–11 September 202515 hours ago