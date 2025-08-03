- Home
ISAM Praises UAE President's Decree-law Establishing National Anti-Narcotics Authority
Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) The International Society of Addiction Medicine (ISAM) has praised the Federal decree-law issued by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan establishing the National Anti-Narcotics Authority, describing it as a vital and effective tool that enhances the UAE’s quality of efforts in combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and eliminating their sources.
In a statement, ISAM affirmed that the decree issued by the UAE President reinforces the country's comprehensive and precise approach in tackling the global threat of drug abuse.
It stated that the UAE has continually updated its legislation to combat narcotics, while simultaneously advancing its security, prevention, treatment and awareness efforts, which have significantly contributed to curbing this menace.
Dr. Hamad Al Ghafri, President of ISAM and board member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASMA), stated that the establishment of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority provides a holistic framework for developing policies and strategies to combat drug abuse, including mechanisms for prevention, treatment and rehabilitation.
He added that the legal powers granted to the authority would play a key role in enhancing the UAE’s national efforts and institutions, which work relentlessly to eliminate drug sources and confront those who target the country's youth.
Dr. Al Ghafri explained that the authority’s mandate is built around several core pillars, including reducing both the supply and demand for drugs by tracking and dismantling trafficking networks, bolstering treatment and rehabilitation systems to reintegrate recovered individuals into their families and communities, and advancing legislative frameworks alongside dedicated research.
“These efforts will support community-based prevention initiatives, establish a unified national monitoring system, and promote international collaboration in training and capacity-building. These pillars are central to achieving an integrated approach that combines preventive, security and therapeutic dimensions to effectively tackle all facets of the drug issue,” he added.
Dr. Al Ghafri reaffirmed ISAM’s commitment to supporting all initiatives and programmes related to combating narcotics and psychotropic substances, while enhancing cooperation and coordination and adopting efforts that contribute to building safe and drug-free societies.
