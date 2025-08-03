BML DECLARES FIRSTEVER HALF YEAR PRE TAX PROFIT PKR 1.44 BILLION

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3 August, 2025): BML has achieved a historic milestone by reporting a profit before tax of Rs. 1.44 billion and after-tax profit of Rs.

707 million for half year ended June 30, 2025 — the first profit declared by the Bank in more than a decade. These results, approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 1, 2025, reflect a remarkable turnaround from the loss before tax of Rs.

2.44 billion reported for the corresponding period last year, an improvement of Rs. 3.88 billion.

BML Chairman Mr. Abdulla Nasser Abdulla Hussain Lootah said ‘The Bank's performance is due to improved net mark-up income, recoveries of legacy non-performing loans, an improved deposit mix reducing the average cost of deposits, and Treasury gains.

This reflects the success of BML's broader strategy, he stated that this milestone is proof of the dedicated efforts and commitment of our teams, we have strong faith in the banks future and reviving economic fundamentals'.



Subsequent to the half-year period, the banks position is further bolstered by successful sale of a strategic asset for Rs. 12 billion and an injection of Rs. 5 billion from its Sponsor as advance against share capital.

The Scheme of Arrangement is also in the final stages filed before the Islamabad high Court and expected to further strengthen the Bank's capital base once concluded.

President and CEO Mr.

Jawad Majid Khan stated these results mark a turning point for the Bank, and validates the efforts of BML's management, sends a strong signal of renewed strength and stability to all stakeholders and the market at large.

With the restructuring efforts nearing conclusion, the management is confident that BML is on the path toward sustained profitability.

The Board of Directors expressed its deepest gratitude to the Sponsor and Chairman for their unwavering support and long-term commitment which has been instrumental in the Bank's revival journey.