SeaWorld Abu Dhabi enriches marine knowledge, entertainment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) Since its inauguration in May 2023, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has stood out as a key addition to Yas Island’s collection of entertainment destinations, further strengthening the island’s status as a leading tourist attraction both regionally and globally.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi offers visitors a captivating exploratory journey through diverse environments simulating the world’s oceans – from the warm waters of the Arabian Gulf to tropical, Antarctic and Arctic regions.

The park provides an immersive experience that both educates visitors and inspires their participation in marine conservation.

Guests can enjoy unique experiences such as kayaking alongside dolphins and underwater walking, in addition to the Manta rollercoaster and a range of dining options, including the Spice Island restaurant overlooking flamingos.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is actively expanding its educational and experiential programmes, focusing on the creation of interactive spaces and display zones featuring distinctive marine species. The park also plans to deepen its collaboration with academic and community institutions by launching environmental education initiatives tailored for students, including workshops, scientific projects and guided learning tours that promote direct interaction with marine animals and foster understanding of the delicate balance within ecosystems.

This vision aligns with SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s firm commitment to sustainability, led by the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre, which plays a pivotal role in marine wildlife rehabilitation and environmental research.

Carlos Rodriguez, Deputy General Manager of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, told the Emirates news Agency (WAM) that the past period has been rich in remarkable experiences that the public is encouraged to explore.

He noted that the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre forms a cornerstone of the park’s environmental strategy, aiming to protect marine life in the region, provide specialised care for injured animals and support environmental research projects. The centre aspires to become a leading scientific platform for marine rescue, connecting local and international efforts to safeguard biodiversity.

Sheikha Aisha Al-Qassimi, Education Instructor of the Zoological/Education Department at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, said the park takes visitors on a distinctive journey through eight immersive marine realms, including Abu Dhabi Ocean, Endless Ocean and Polar Ocean. These zones are designed to enable guests to explore the diversity of marine ecosystems – from the warm waters of the Arabian Gulf to the polar habitats of walruses and penguins.

She explained that the carefully curated environments convey the oceans’ significance to both the UAE community and the global public, helping raise awareness about the interconnectedness of humanity and nature.

Al-Qassimi also highlighted a variety of awareness programmes at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi for children and students, including the Summer Camp, which introduces participants to marine life through interactive workshops. In addition, the Science Talk series hosts a distinguished group of specialists, doctors and university professors from across the UAE at the Yas SeaWorld Research and Rescue Centre to discuss topics such as environmental issues, biodiversity and ecosystem challenges.