Abu Dhabi Health Services dedicates Al Ain Hospital to coronavirus patients

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2020) Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) has decided to dedicate Al Ain Hospital to treating and isolating patients with COVID-19, with the hospital's current inpatients to be transferred to Tawam Hospital and other nearby medical facilities in Al Ain City.

The decision is aimed to provide the best healthcare services for the community, said Rashid Saif Al Qubaisi, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SEHA.

"The move is in line with SEHA’s efforts to strengthen and ensure the quality of healthcare services provided to the public, and comes as part of national efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country," he added.