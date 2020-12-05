UrduPoint.com
Abu Dhabi Ports Announces Completion Of Delma Port’s Second Phase Of Development

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:45 PM

Abu Dhabi Ports announces completion of Delma Port’s second phase of development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2020) Abu Dhabi Ports, which is leading the development of Al Dhafra’s premiere multi-purpose port and other key maritime infrastructure in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, on Saturday, announced the completion of the second phase of development at Delma Port.

The project will significantly facilitate the movement of landing-craft vessels, passenger ferries, pleasure boats, and fishing boats through the new facility.

A key focus was the construction of a dedicated 315-metre quay wall, which together with several modern onsite facilities, was designed to specifically satisfy the demands of Delma Island’s and Al Dhafra region’s long-standing maritime community. Capable of accommodating up to 60 boats, the expansion project will allow the region’s recreational and commercial vessels to easily transfer and relocate from the old Delma Port to the new port.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO, Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "Projects such as the ongoing development and evolution of the new Delma Port are vital to facilitating the economic growth of Delma Island and Al Dhafra region.

"By ensuring that Delma Port continues to serve the needs of the region’s maritime community and attract interest as an international destination, Abu Dhabi Ports is delivering on our leadership’s vision to establish our emirate as a top global maritime centre, one that is backed by streamlined ultra-modern services, infrastructure, and health, safety and quality standards.

"

Saif Al Mazrouei, Head of Ports Cluster – Abu Dhabi Ports, said, "Thanks to our wise leadership’s guidance, the new Delma Port serves as the focal point of our government’s plans to grow and promote the economic and social development of Al Dhafra region."

When Phase I of the new port was inaugurated in 2017 as a modern replacement for the old one, it featured a 103-metre-long quay for a ferry terminal, a marina with 160 wet berths and 104 dry berths for fishing and recreational craft, a repair yard, an administration building, a fish market, and the ADNOC marine fuelling station, making it one of the largest multi-purpose ports in Al Dhafra.

The second phase also saw the creation of a new protection breakwater that will shelter the northern half of the harbour which, as part of the project was dredged to six metres in depth.

Other project highlights included the relocation of Etisalat marine cables surrounding Delma Port; completion of a navigational study; construction of interconnecting roads, pavement and an ISPS (International Ship and Port Facility Security) fence; and, installation of service utilities such as potable water and solar streetlights. In addition, the project included the installation of coastal protection for the Delma Ladies Club, at the request of Al Dhafra municipality.

