Abu Dhabi Sports Council signs agreement to host IMGA Masters Games in 2026

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2023) In the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and International Masters Games Association have signed an agreement to bring the world’s largest mass participation sporting event, the IMGA Masters Games, to Abu Dhabi.

To be held in the middle East for the first time in 2026, the Masters Games is expected to host between 5,000 and 10,000 athletes competing across 30 sports. It is open to all people of all abilities, aged 25 years and above.