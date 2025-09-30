- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agricultural land use
ADAFSA Confirms Ban On Cryptocurrency Mining On Farms, Promoting Responsible Agricultural Land Use
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) In line with its ongoing efforts to raise awareness among agricultural stakeholders in the emirate and ensure the continuity of services and support provided to farms, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reaffirmed the prohibition of cryptocurrency mining on agricultural land. Such activities fall outside the scope of permitted economic uses defined by the authority and are not allowed on farmlands.
This clarification follows the detection of violations in several farms found to be misusing agricultural land for cryptocurrency mining, an activity that contradicts the core purpose of farm use, which is strictly limited to agricultural and livestock activities as outlined in applicable legislation. As a result, ADAFSA will suspend all services and support provided to non-compliant farms.
The authority has confirmed that violations will be issued to both farm owners and tenants found engaging in cryptocurrency mining, given the negative impact of such practices on agricultural sustainability and biosecurity.
To deter future violations, ADAFSA has introduced strict administrative penalties, including a fine of AED100,000 will be imposed on violators, with the amount doubled in case of repeat. In addition, ADAFSA will suspend all services and support programmes for the farm owner, disconnect electricity to the farm, confiscate mining equipment, and refer it to the relevant authorities for further legal action in accordance with applicable legislation.
ADAFSA reiterates its call to all farm owners and agricultural workers - across both plant and animal sectors - to refrain from engaging in activities that fall outside the approved agricultural and livestock economic uses as defined by the authority. Such practices jeopardise the continuity of support and services and conflict with ADAFSA’s sustainability policies aimed at curbing improper practices on farms.
Recent Stories
Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 2025
ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agr ..
UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olym ..
Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full ..
‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's ..
Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s ..
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme ..
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum
Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s ..
UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students
More Stories From Middle East
-
Etihad Rail to complete solar-powered Ghuwaifat freight terminal by end of 20255 minutes ago
-
ADAFSA confirms ban on cryptocurrency mining on farms, promoting responsible agricultural land use5 minutes ago
-
UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olympiad in Kazakhstan20 minutes ago
-
Emirates’ safety rules for customer usage of power banks onboard, now in full effect35 minutes ago
-
UAE’s Aid Foresight Programme to drive global development cooperation, expert says50 minutes ago
-
‘The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World’ national campaign: Ajman's Department of Land l ..50 minutes ago
-
Ducab Group acquires Oman’s National Cable Factory to accelerate Sultanate’s next phase of indus ..50 minutes ago
-
Chadian President honours UAE CEO with Officer of National Order1 hour ago
-
Dubai Press Club announces graduation of second cohort of Arab Podcast Programme at Dubai PodFest 20 ..1 hour ago
-
Etihad Airways returns to Zanzibar with summer flights1 hour ago
-
Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum2 hours ago
-
Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s future growth, impa ..2 hours ago