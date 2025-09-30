Open Menu

ADAFSA Confirms Ban On Cryptocurrency Mining On Farms, Promoting Responsible Agricultural Land Use

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 07:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) In line with its ongoing efforts to raise awareness among agricultural stakeholders in the emirate and ensure the continuity of services and support provided to farms, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has reaffirmed the prohibition of cryptocurrency mining on agricultural land. Such activities fall outside the scope of permitted economic uses defined by the authority and are not allowed on farmlands.

This clarification follows the detection of violations in several farms found to be misusing agricultural land for cryptocurrency mining, an activity that contradicts the core purpose of farm use, which is strictly limited to agricultural and livestock activities as outlined in applicable legislation. As a result, ADAFSA will suspend all services and support provided to non-compliant farms.

The authority has confirmed that violations will be issued to both farm owners and tenants found engaging in cryptocurrency mining, given the negative impact of such practices on agricultural sustainability and biosecurity.

To deter future violations, ADAFSA has introduced strict administrative penalties, including a fine of AED100,000 will be imposed on violators, with the amount doubled in case of repeat. In addition, ADAFSA will suspend all services and support programmes for the farm owner, disconnect electricity to the farm, confiscate mining equipment, and refer it to the relevant authorities for further legal action in accordance with applicable legislation.

ADAFSA reiterates its call to all farm owners and agricultural workers - across both plant and animal sectors - to refrain from engaging in activities that fall outside the approved agricultural and livestock economic uses as defined by the authority. Such practices jeopardise the continuity of support and services and conflict with ADAFSA’s sustainability policies aimed at curbing improper practices on farms.

