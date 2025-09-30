Chadian President Honours UAE CEO With Officer Of National Order
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, President of the Republic of Chad, has awarded Ali Alshimmari, CEO and Managing Director of the UAE-based Global South Utilities (GSU), the “Officer of the National Order of Chad,” one of the country’s highest honours.
The award recognised Alshimmari’s commitment to delivering the “Noor Chad” solar power plant in record time. When the agreement was signed with the Chadian government last year, Alshimmari pledged to complete the plant within 12 months. In September, just eight months after construction began, the project was inaugurated, turning a promise into a tangible achievement. With this, Alshimmari became the first CEO of a foreign company in Chad to sign an agreement of this scale and see it executed on time.
The Noor Chad plant, with a capacity of 50 MW and a 5 MWh battery storage system, is the first solar project of its size in the country, providing clean electricity to more than 270,000 households.
Following the award, Alshimmari said: “This achievement was made possible thanks to the vision, guidance, and support of the UAE’s leadership. This honour is a great privilege for me personally, but in truth, it belongs to everyone who worked with dedication to deliver the Noor Chad plant in record time. We promised the people of Chad clean electricity, and today we are proud to have fulfilled that promise.”
