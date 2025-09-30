UAE Chess Federation to field five players at People of Determination Chess Olympiad in Kazakhstan

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 06:45 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) The UAE Chess Federation announced the participation of five players in the third edition of the Olympiad for People of Determination in Kazakhstan, scheduled to take place from October 19 to 26.
The list includes Hamad Bilal, Omar Al Hashmi, Saleh Najib, Alia Khalid, and Aisha Hassan.
Abdulkarim Al Marzouqi, Secretary-General of the UAE Chess Federation, confirmed that the aim of participating in the Kazakhstan Olympiad is to build a strong base of qualified players and raise the technical level ahead of participation in the Abu Dhabi 2028 Olympiad, which will include competitions for this category on the sidelines of the championship.
