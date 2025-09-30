Women leaders share tech stories at Women in Technology Forum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) SHARJAH, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – The 6th edition of the Women in Technology Forum, organised by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK), kicked off yesterday, in the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of SPARK. The forum saw participation of prominent female leaders, technology experts, and young entrepreneurs from around the globe.

Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi opened the event with a speech in which she reminded the audience of women’s pivotal role in driving innovation and shaping the future, and advocated for a stronger female presence in science, research and advanced technologies.

“Women have always been engines of social progress, shaping health, education, and care systems,” she said.

“In today’s age of transformation, we must do everything to ensure women are equally central to creating our technological future. By combining women’s natural strengths, long-term thinking and strategic risk management with the power of emerging technologies, we can build more resilient systems, sculpt ethical innovation, and create smarter, healthier ways of living for generations to come.”

Held under the theme “Future Lifestyles”, this year’s forum was packed with a rich agenda of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and interactive workshops that explored vital topics such as health technologies and quality of life, longevity-enabling technologies, Artificial Intelligence and robotics, sustainability, and smart lifestyles. The programme also included a high-level CEOs’ panel focused on policies to empower women in innovation sectors, as well as a youth session organised by the Sharjah Youth Council, offering the younger generation a platform to share their visions and aspirations.

In her address at the forum, Ohood Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future in the United Arab Emirates and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation, emphasised that governments recognise the importance of linking technological progress with sustainable development and quality of life. She noted that technology is not merely about smart systems, but a powerful enabler for healthier, higher-quality lives for communities and individuals.

She also praised the Women in Technology Forum, organised by the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park(SPARK), highlighting the generous patronage of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi. She described her as a pioneering leader with a clear vision, an empowering leadership model, and a source of inspiration for women across the region and the world.

The forum was addressed by an array of prominent speakers and experts,longside other global experts and female entrepreneurs. Their contributions enriched the forum with a global perspective on advancing women’s role in technology.

Commenting on the event, Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said: “Innovation thrives when diverse voices come together. Women’s participation in technology is vital to building sustainable knowledge economies. At SPARK, our vision is to create unique opportunities for women innovators and entrepreneurs to lead the future of innovation. The Women in Tech Forum has emerged as a dynamic international platform that broadens opportunities for women in science and technology. SPARK is delighted to support this forum as we share their vision of accelerating women’s empowerment in technology and innovation."