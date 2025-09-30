UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

(@Abdulla99267510)

GUJRAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2025) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zahoor Ul Haq (T.I) has announced that during the 2025–26 academic year, a total of 3,800 students at the University of Gujrat will be pursuing higher education through scholarships. Currently, one in five students at the university is studying on a scholarship, and the university’s goal Is that by next year, one in three students will benefit from this program.

For this purpose, the university has allocated nearly 250 million rupees from its own funds, which will be distributed among orphans, students from minority communities, students with special needs, top scorers from secondary boards, transgender students and those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Prof. Dr Zahoor Ul Haq shared that 1,050 orphan students have already received scholarships totalling nearly 70 million rupees. This includes 450 newly admitted students this year and 600 continuing students enrolled in various semesters.

He made these statements while presiding over a special meeting of the Institutional Scholarship Award Committee, which was attended by deans from various faculties and committee members. Tanzila Qamar, Director of the Financial Aid Office, served as secretary to the committee.

Additionally, on the special instructions of Prof. Dr Zahoor ul Haq, a comprehensive strategy for student scholarships has been developed. This year, the university is also set to award merit scholarships to 1,500 students from its own funds, in addition to providing financial support to nearly 600 students from FATA and Balochistan. These scholarships are separate from those offered by the government.

Prof. Dr Zahoor Ul Haq stated that financially supporting students in their pursuit of knowledge is a noble cause. By taking responsibility for tuition fees, the university aims to help deserving and talented students. He emphasized that students should complete their education with dedication and determination, becoming a source of strength and support for their families.

He further added that in forthcoming semesters, students who improve their academic performance will have more and more permanent opportunities to receive financial aid through scholarships. Supporting talented and deserving students not only ensures excellent educational outcomes but also plays a crucial role in shaping their lives and brightening their future.