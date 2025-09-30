Open Menu

UoG Scholarships ,support 3800 Students

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 30, 2025 | 05:12 PM

UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

Prof. Dr Zahoor Ul Haq stated that financially supporting students in their pursuit of knowledge is a noble cause.

GUJRAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2025) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Zahoor Ul Haq (T.I) has announced that during the 2025–26 academic year, a total of 3,800 students at the University of Gujrat will be pursuing higher education through scholarships. Currently, one in five students at the university is studying on a scholarship, and the university’s goal Is that by next year, one in three students will benefit from this program.

For this purpose, the university has allocated nearly 250 million rupees from its own funds, which will be distributed among orphans, students from minority communities, students with special needs, top scorers from secondary boards, transgender students and those from financially disadvantaged backgrounds.

Prof. Dr Zahoor Ul Haq shared that 1,050 orphan students have already received scholarships totalling nearly 70 million rupees. This includes 450 newly admitted students this year and 600 continuing students enrolled in various semesters.

He made these statements while presiding over a special meeting of the Institutional Scholarship Award Committee, which was attended by deans from various faculties and committee members. Tanzila Qamar, Director of the Financial Aid Office, served as secretary to the committee.

Additionally, on the special instructions of Prof. Dr Zahoor ul Haq, a comprehensive strategy for student scholarships has been developed. This year, the university is also set to award merit scholarships to 1,500 students from its own funds, in addition to providing financial support to nearly 600 students from FATA and Balochistan. These scholarships are separate from those offered by the government.

Prof. Dr Zahoor Ul Haq stated that financially supporting students in their pursuit of knowledge is a noble cause. By taking responsibility for tuition fees, the university aims to help deserving and talented students. He emphasized that students should complete their education with dedication and determination, becoming a source of strength and support for their families.

He further added that in forthcoming semesters, students who improve their academic performance will have more and more permanent opportunities to receive financial aid through scholarships. Supporting talented and deserving students not only ensures excellent educational outcomes but also plays a crucial role in shaping their lives and brightening their future.

Related Topics

Balochistan FATA Education Minority Student University Of Gujrat From Government Top Merit Packaging Limited Million

Recent Stories

UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

UoG scholarships ,support 3800 students

4 minutes ago
 UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduate ..

UHS launches structured house job for DPT graduates

7 minutes ago
 'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initi ..

'Mohammed bin Rashid Government Fellowships' initiative launched in collaboratio ..

46 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean ..

World Governments Summit, Association of Caribbean States sign Partnership Agree ..

2 hours ago
 UAE takes part in International Astronautical Cong ..

UAE takes part in International Astronautical Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost i ..

Abu Dhabi economic delegation visits US to boost investment

3 hours ago
Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorro ..

Fujairah to host 13th Energy Markets Forum tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s c ..

Abu Dhabi Judicial delegation reviews Serbia’s correctional, rehabilitation ce ..

4 hours ago
 Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by ..

Suicide blast in Quetta kills 5, attack foiled by security forces

4 hours ago
 At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Science ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates MILSET Expo-Sciences International 2025 in Abu Dh ..

4 hours ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

4 hours ago

More Stories From Education