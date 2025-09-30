Dubai PodFest 2025 brings together leading Arab podcasters to explore sector’s future growth, impact

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) DUBAI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the Dubai Press Club today held the fifth edition of Dubai PodFest, the region’s largest gathering of podcasters. The event brought together more than 1,200 participants, including leading content creators, representatives of digital platforms, media professionals, and students.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed welcomed participants to Dubai PodFest 2025, describing it as an event inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to build a globally competitive Arab media industry. He stressed Dubai’s commitment to providing opportunities that enable Arab media, both traditional and emerging, to reach higher levels of excellence, delivering world-class content.

“Dubai PodFest reflects the emirate’s leadership in the Arab media landscape and its commitment to accelerating the growth of this vital sector. Digital content today is more than entertainment or communication, it has become a powerful tool that supports development, inspires positive change in societies, and builds bridges of dialogue between cultures. By empowering creators and amplifying their voices, we are investing in a future where Arab media can compete globally while staying true to its identity and values,” Sheikh Ahmed further said.

This year’s Dubai PodFest featured panel discussions and workshops addressing key themes such as podcasting’s role in social awareness, factors driving success for creators, monetisation strategies, and the relationship between podcasts and digital networks.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, underlined the growing importance of podcasts in an evolving media environment. “In a rapidly changing world, podcasting stands out as a medium that combines credibility, influence, and direct reach to people,” she said.

“Through Dubai PodFest, we are providing a platform for youth, entrepreneurs, and Arab creatives to share their ideas and contribute to shaping the future of a rapidly expanding sector.” She added that Dubai has long recognised the importance of investing in new media, fostering an environment that enables innovation, and empowering talent in line with the leadership’s vision of an economy driven by knowledge and innovation.

During the opening session, Al Marri honoured the winners of the Arab Podcast Program, launched by the Dubai Press Club to support the growth of podcasting in the region through workshops and discussions that provide practical hands-on training. The second edition of the programme included 24 participants from across the Arab world.

The first place was won by Emirati writer and educator Amani Abdullah Al Teneiji for her podcast Mareekh. Saudi media professional Raghad Al Arishi secured second place for Qudam, , a cultural and tourism podcast exploring lesser-known destinations in the Gulf; while the third place was awarded to Tahani Mohammed Zuhayman from Syria for her podcast Esma’ha Meni (Hear It from Me).

Delivering the welcome note, Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, noted that podcasting has secured a strong foothold in the digital media space. She emphasised Dubai’s belief in media as a powerful force for shaping the future, saying that Dubai PodFest has grown into an influential platform for exchanging ideas and charting new directions for this fast-expanding medium.

“Podcasting has become part of daily life,” Al Mulla said. “Many people listen while walking, driving, or at home. It is also a promising driver of the creative economy, aligned with Dubai’s ambition to become a global capital for the digital and creative economy.”

The opening session of the event moderated by Stefano Fallaha, Founder & CEO of Podeo, featured insights from Bryan Barletta, President of Podcast Movement, who explored how global monetisation models, localisation, and video strategies can be adapted to accelerate growth.

Barletta highlighted the middle East as an increasingly attractive market for podcast advertisers, with smaller communities fostering strong engagement in contrast to the saturated U.S. market. He stressed that localisation is essential for success, noting that the region’s many Arabic dialects allow creators to build unique audiences while requiring advertisers to adopt highly tailored strategies.

On monetisation, Barletta observed that podcasts remain under-monetised despite strong audience engagement. He advised creators to diversify revenue streams through merchandise, e-books, memberships, licensing, and live events, citing cases where events outperformed advertising revenue. Subscription models, priced at about one-third of major streaming services, were highlighted as an effective option.

Video was identified as an increasingly important marketing tool, though Barletta cautioned that low view counts can pose risks. YouTube, he said, offers the strongest platform for video-to-audio conversion.

Outlining an action plan for podcasting success, Barletta recommended starting with audience surveys, developing bonus content, reviewing peer models, and testing licensing opportunities. He encouraged creators to prioritise niche communities over mass audiences, emphasising that meaningful engagement with loyal listeners is the foundation for sustainable growth

The fifth edition of Dubai PodFest, the region’s largest annual gathering of podcasters, was organised by the Dubai Press Club, at the Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre.

