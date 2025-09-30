Etihad Airways Returns To Zanzibar With Summer Flights
Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2025 | 05:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) ABU DHABI, 30th September, 2025 (WAM) – Etihad Airways is bringing back a favourite with the relaunch of seasonal flights to Zanzibar, the Indian Ocean’s legendary spice island.
From 14 June until 6 September 2026, Etihad will operate four weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Zanzibar, giving travellers the perfect gateway to palm-fringed beaches, turquoise waters, and vibrant Swahili culture.
Zanzibar becomes Etihad’s 30th destination announced this year, reinforcing the airline’s ambitious global expansion. The decision to return has been facilitated by Etihad’s larger and more complete European network, with multiple double-daily services now feeding Abu Dhabi. With two major European banks creating efficient connections in both directions, Zanzibar is now more accessible than ever for guests from Europe and the GCC.
The seasonal service taps into strong summer demand for the destination from across these regions and complements Etihad’s growing global network.
“Zanzibar is the perfect summer escape and we are thrilled to welcome it back to our growing network,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways. “From world-famous beaches and spice markets to rich history and culture, Zanzibar has something for everyone. We know it’s a destination our guests have been eager to see return, and we can’t wait to connect them to this unique island paradise.”
