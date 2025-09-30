- Home
Emirates’ Safety Rules For Customer Usage Of Power Banks Onboard, Now In Full Effect
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2025) Using any kind of power bank is prohibited onboard Emirates’ flights, effective from tomorrow, 1st October 2025. Emirates provides in-seat charging on all aircraft, however, still recommends that customers fully charge their devices before flying, especially on longer duration flights.
A ‘power bank’ is a portable, rechargeable device primarily designed to provide power to other electronic devices such as smart phones, tablets, laptops and cameras. Emirates customers are still permitted to carry one power bank onboard with specific conditions listed below, but the power banks may not be used while in the aircraft cabin, neither to charge devices from the power bank, nor to be charged themselves using the aircrafts’ power source.
* Emirates customers may carry one power bank that is under 100 Watt Hours.
* Power banks may not be used to charge any personal devices onboard.
* Charging a power bank using the aircraft’s power supply is not permitted.
* All power banks accepted for transport must have capacity rating information available.
* Power banks may not be placed in the overhead stowage bin onboard the aircraft and must now be placed in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of you.
* Power banks are not permitted in checked luggage (existing rule).
After a comprehensive safety review, Emirates is taking a firm and proactive stance to mitigate risk when it comes to power banks onboard. There has been a significant growth in customers using power banks in recent years, resulting in an increasing number of lithium battery-related incidents onboard flights across the wider aviation industry.
Emirates new regulations will significantly reduce risks associated with power banks by prohibiting their use while onboard the aircraft. Storing power banks in accessible locations within the cabin ensures that in the rare event of a fire, trained cabin crew can quickly respond and extinguish the fire.
Safety is one of Emirates’ core values, and a cornerstone of all operations and practices. Emirates is committed to maintaining and improving levels of safety on an ongoing basis, safeguarding customers and staff at all times.
