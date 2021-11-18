ADNOC Logistics & Services, AD Ports Group To Develop New Port, Logistics Facility For 'TAâ€™ZIZ'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S), and AD Ports Group have signed an agreement to develop a new port and logistics facility at TAâ€™ZIZ, the chemicals production and industrial hub currently under development at Ruwais.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADNOC L&S and AD Ports Group will develop a liquids terminal and logistics facility to support tenants of the TAâ€™ZIZ Industrial Chemicals Zone. The facility will be a critical part of the supply chain for feedstocks and will store and load final products for export. The partners will select an international operator to enter into a new joint venture and contribute to the development of the new port.

Speaking at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said, "Our strategic partnership with AD Ports Group builds on the complementary strengths of two UAE industrial champions in accelerating the competitiveness of TAâ€™ZIZ and our growing petrochemicals sector in Ruwais. The new port will consolidate the UAEâ€™s competitiveness as an international supply chain hub for energy and industry and further positions TAâ€™ZIZ as the preferred partner for investing in the growth of the UAEâ€™s advanced manufacturing base."

TAâ€™ZIZ is strategically aligned with the UAEâ€™s â€˜Principles of the 50â€™, with initial chemicals production expected in 2025.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamsi, Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said, "As an enabler of trade and industry, we remain committed to creating highly attractive business opportunities for companies within Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE. Our collaboration with ADNOC L&S to develop a port and liquid terminal facility to support TAâ€™ZIZ is aligned with our vision of driving the growth of international trade in the Emirate. By bringing together our respective expertise to build vital trade infrastructure, we are boosting industrial investment flows to the UAE and helping accelerate Abu Dhabiâ€™s economic growth and industrialisation.

Three large-scale berths and associated infrastructure in addition to loading and unloading facilities will make up the foundation of the new port. The two liquid berths measure 640 metres in length with the dry bulk berth measuring 320 metres, which combined equals 10 football pitches. A tank farm with ten product tanks and one feedstock storage tank will be included, with specialized utilities, control rooms, and product vapor handling systems safeguarding the products in storage.

TAâ€™ZIZ comprises three zones; an Industrial Chemicals Zone that will host chemicals production with seven world-scale projects in the design phase, a Light Industrial Zone that will convert the outputs of the Chemicals Zone into consumable products, and an Industrial Services Zone that will house companies who provide services required by the other zones.

Since launching in November 2020, contracts have been awarded for the initial Front-End Engineering and Design (Pre-FEED) for seven world-scale chemicals projects. Partnership announcements have been made for Blue Ammonia, Ethylene Dichloride (EDC), Chlor-alkali (CA) and Polyvinyl chloride (PVC). TAQA and ADNOC have also signed an agreement to develop a utilities facility for chemicals projects.

ADNOC L&S is the largest integrated shipping and maritime logistics company in the middle East, with a fleet of over 240 owned and chartered vessels and integrated solutions models covering the entire oil and gas supply in the UAE. The company operates the largest and only purpose-built oil and gas logistics base in the UAE, providing a wide range of diversified services to the offshore industry.

ADNOC L&Sâ€™ recent 25-year exclusive agreement to service all Petroleum Ports in Abu Dhabi solidifies its role as the oil and gas supply chain champion in the UAE.