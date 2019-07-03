ADX attends WIBC Capital Markets Summit Asia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, represented by Acting Chief Executive Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, has participated in the 7th edition of the World Islamic Banking Conference, WIBC, Capital Markets Summit Asia that concluded yesterday in Singapore.

Under the theme ‘Strengthening Investment Outlook Through Robust Capital Markets’ the GCC-ASEAN investment forum was attended by more than 250 professionals. The forum connected investors with senior executives from listed companies operating in the Asian region, giving them unparalleled access to first-hand information on organisational performance, industry forecasts, available financing tools and more.

Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, Acting Chief Executive of ADX, highlighted the importance of the WIBC Asia, noting that it is a platform that showcases investment opportunities in the Asian region, through ethical, Shari’a compliant and sustainable product portfolios. He further noted how WIBC Asia improves cross-border flow of capital, bonds and connectivity between Asia, GCC and the Inter-Asia region, and supports trade opportunities among them. He added that the forum is also a great occasion to showcase the emirate of Abu Dhabi as an attractive investment market.

He said, "This is the world's largest Islamic finance and banking summit that brings together leading stakeholders from across the globe, and provides investors with the chance to gain in-depth industry insight and company information from senior executives and decision-makers. Furthermore, it affords the potential to strengthen responsible and sustainable investments via Green Bonds, and optimises the potential of sukuk investments.

"

On the sidelines of WIBC Asia, and in line with ADX’s strategy of bolstering its leading position in the region and further expanding its cooperation with global financial markets as well as to expand the base of its partners and investors, Al Mansouri met with CEO Singapore Exchange’s, SGX, Loh Boon Chye to explore potential areas of cooperation and discuss the opportunities and challenges that face global capital markets. He said ADX is always looking to collaborate with other global financial markets to achieve mutually beneficial results.

He added, "The Singapore Exchange plays a key role in Asia's securities and derivatives sector, offering the world's largest offshore market for Asian equities index derivatives. ADX is keen to explore every opportunity to strengthen the Exchange’s regional standing and to attract more foreign investors and capital seeking a fair and transparent investment environment. This is in line with the Exchange’s desire to contribute to Abu Dhabi’s vision of achieving sustainable economic development in the emirate. These discussions also enable us to make more effective plans to showcase ADX and its innovative services regionally and globally."

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange is one of the preferred stock markets for Singaporean investors in the region. The number of Singaporean investors in the Exchange by end of H1 2019 reached 123 investors of whom 19 are institutional investors.

The trading value of Singaporean investors on ADX (buy + sell) during H1 2019 reached AED1.3 billion thus ranking them in 4th place in regards to trading values of non-UAE investors with a net investment of AED550 million.