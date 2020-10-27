UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AED17.5 Bn In Credit Facilities To Non-residents In Eight Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 01:00 AM

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents in eight months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) Credit facilities provided by UAE banks to non-resident clients rose by AED17.5 bn over the first eight months of the year, statistics by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates have shown.

The cumulative balance of bank loans to non-residents increased 10.

5 percent by the end of August, bringing to AED183.5 bn the cumulative balance of these credit facilities against AED166 bn in December 2019.

According to the apex bank's figures, UAE national banks provided the largest share of these loans, around AED148.7 bn, while foreign banks' share in the cumulative balance of loans declined to AED34.8 bn by the end of August.

Related Topics

UAE Bank United Arab Emirates August December 2019 Share

Recent Stories

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

34 seconds ago

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

2 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders condemns practices of bla ..

2 hours ago

&#039;The Football Centre&#039; launched in Dubai ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Live Our Heritage Festival&#039; returns to ..

4 hours ago

UAE is presenting message of peace to world, to wo ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.