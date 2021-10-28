UrduPoint.com

AED4.9 Bn Of Weeklong Real Estate Transactions Recorded In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:45 PM

AED4.9 bn of weeklong real estate transactions recorded in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2021) A total of 1,254 real estate transactions were valued at AED4.9 billion during this week, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The DLD weekly report said 174 plots were sold for AED920.4 million, along with 1080 apartments and villas sold for AED2.18 billion.

The top three transactions were a plot of land in business Bay worth AED69 million, followed by two for AED47 million each in Mohammad Bin Rashid Gardens.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED69 million in Nad Hessa worth AED69 million, followed by two transactions in Burj Khalifa worth AED50 million and AED44 million each.

The Business Bay came on top in terms of volume and value, recording 155 transactions worth AED170 million.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1.64 bn. In addition, 79 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED179.81 million.

Related Topics

Business Dubai Rashid Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club Wo ..

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

46 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at Government of Sindh

46 minutes ago
 European judicial body expels Poland over 'attack' ..

European judicial body expels Poland over 'attack' on judges

5 minutes ago
 Ring Road & Lai Expressway to be PTI govt's gift f ..

Ring Road & Lai Expressway to be PTI govt's gift for residents: Chairman RDA

5 minutes ago
 UK to Continue Post-Brexit Fishing Talks With Fran ..

UK to Continue Post-Brexit Fishing Talks With France After Trawler Seizure - Min ..

5 minutes ago
 Safronov's Lawyer Ivan Pavlov, Who Fled Russia, Sa ..

Safronov's Lawyer Ivan Pavlov, Who Fled Russia, Says He Was Put on Wanted List

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.