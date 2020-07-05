Airport Show to launch webinar series from 7th July

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) DUBAI, 5th July, 2020 (WAM) – Airport Show, the world’s largest annual airport industry B2B platform is launching a series of webinars starting on 7th July, 2020, to facilitate essential discussions between airport industry professionals on the challenging times triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Airport Show Insights webinar comes following the successful launch of the Airport Show Podcast series. The webinars will facilitate live panel discussions on trending topics and the latest developments in the global airport industry. This will be another platform for the airport professionals to share their expertise, best practices and case studies along with highlighting the latest innovations and solutions in Ground Handling, Air Traffic Control, Passenger Experience and Airport Security, among others.

The webinars are free to attend and Continuing Professional Development, CPD, certified.

The inaugural webinar on 7th July, will be on the topic "Preparing Ground Support Equipment for Post-Covid-19 Operations". Panellists include Hervé Gueusquin, Owner and Founder of Air business Consultants, Benjamin Violet, Area Sales Manager for the middle East at ITW GSE, Lamis Al Kaati, Area Sales Manager GSE Middle East, JBT Aerotech and Vijaii Nair, Senior Manager, TrackIT.

The one-hour online event will start at 15:00 UAE time.

The second topic in the webinar series will be "Air Traffic Control, ATC, Challenges and Opportunities to Support a Rapid Recovery of the Aviation Industry" beginning on 29th July at 14:00 UAE time. The ATC focussed webinar series will continue with sessions on 11th August and 22nd September, which will include a sneak preview of a live feed from an actual digital tower in Europe.

On 19th August, 2020, the third topic "Ensuring Passenger Satisfaction in the new Airport Environment" will debate ways to revive passenger confidence in air travel and the latest solutions in enhancing their journey.

The fourth topic will look at airport security under the title of "How COVID-19 will be the Greatest Airport Security Disruptor" of all times taking place on 8th September, 2020.

The 20th edition of Airport Show will take place over three days from 26th to 28th October, 2020, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group. Supporters include Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Dubai Airports, Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, and dnata, among others.