UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Congratulates Emir Of Kuwait On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:15 PM

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) AJMAN, 24th February 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a congratulatory cable to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also congratulated the Emir of Kuwait on the occasion.

Related Topics

Kuwait Ajman Rashid February 2020

Recent Stories

Gold prices touch all time high Rs 96, 300 per tol ..

23 minutes ago

WHO Int'l Team of Experts Found No Coronavirus Mut ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Monday 24 Feb 2020

5 minutes ago

Blind murder case solved, two accused held in Mult ..

5 minutes ago

Faisalabad Development Authority introduces 'Execu ..

5 minutes ago

China believes US-Taliban deal to pave way for wit ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.