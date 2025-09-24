Aldar Strengthens Liquidity With $290 Million Dual Tranche Green Sukuk Tap
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 04:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Aldar Investment Properties (AIP), a subsidiary of Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar), has successfully raised US$290 million through taps on its existing green Sukuks maturing in 2034 and 2035.
The issuance was 2.8 times oversubscribed, attracting orders of $830 million, with regional and international investors representing 52 percent and 48 percent of the total transaction allocation, respectively.
With a 4.89 percent yield, the 2034 green Sukuk tap was competitively priced at a spread of 87 basis points over benchmark US Treasuries, while the 2035 green Sukuk tap yielded 4.95 percent, implying an 87 basis points spread over the benchmark.
Proceeds will be deployed in line with Aldar’s Green Finance Framework, including refinancing of sustainability-accredited assets.
To date, Aldar has invested over AED150 million in retrofitting 69 properties with new measures designed to optimise energy efficiency and reduce emissions, in line with the company’s Net Zero goals.
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered acted as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. The transaction saw strong engagement from international investors, including an anchor order from Brevan Howard Abu Dhabi.
These issuances follow recent capital-raising that further diversified funding sources, and as a result, Aldar now has close to AED30 billion of available liquidity, providing a substantial buffer against market swings while preserving flexibility to fund sustainable growth.
