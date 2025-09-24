Open Menu

Aldar Strengthens Liquidity With $290 Million Dual Tranche Green Sukuk Tap

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2025 | 04:45 PM

Aldar strengthens liquidity with $290 million dual tranche green Sukuk tap

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) Aldar Investment Properties (AIP), a subsidiary of Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar), has successfully raised US$290 million through taps on its existing green Sukuks maturing in 2034 and 2035.

The issuance was 2.8 times oversubscribed, attracting orders of $830 million, with regional and international investors representing 52 percent and 48 percent of the total transaction allocation, respectively.

With a 4.89 percent yield, the 2034 green Sukuk tap was competitively priced at a spread of 87 basis points over benchmark US Treasuries, while the 2035 green Sukuk tap yielded 4.95 percent, implying an 87 basis points spread over the benchmark.

Proceeds will be deployed in line with Aldar’s Green Finance Framework, including refinancing of sustainability-accredited assets.

To date, Aldar has invested over AED150 million in retrofitting 69 properties with new measures designed to optimise energy efficiency and reduce emissions, in line with the company’s Net Zero goals.

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered acted as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners. The transaction saw strong engagement from international investors, including an anchor order from Brevan Howard Abu Dhabi.

These issuances follow recent capital-raising that further diversified funding sources, and as a result, Aldar now has close to AED30 billion of available liquidity, providing a substantial buffer against market swings while preserving flexibility to fund sustainable growth.

Related Topics

Company Abu Dhabi Bank Lead Market From Billion Million

Recent Stories

FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in ..

FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE

25 minutes ago
 Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad

30 minutes ago
 UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programme ..

UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes

1 hour ago
 Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperat ..

Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia

1 hour ago
 Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel T ..

Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition

1 hour ago
 G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pres ..

G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues

1 hour ago
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Foru ..

TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum

2 hours ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to r ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions

2 hours ago
 World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier mak ..

World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali

2 hours ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways become Main Partners of Euroleague Basketball

2 hours ago
 Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah F ..

Fujairah CP appoints Acting Director of Fujairah Foundation for Regions Developm ..

2 hours ago
 AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, ..

AI suspected in cyberattack on European airports, say experts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East